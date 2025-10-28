PPP, PML-N join hands to move no-confidence motion in AJK Assembly

The PPP has completed internal discussions on government formation, and the announcement of the new AJK Prime Minister’s name is expected today (Tuesday).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday agreed to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The PML-N has announced its support for the PPP in the no-confidence motion. Speaking to the media, Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N will not be part of the future AJK government, adding that the parliamentary party has declared that it no longer has confidence in the current government of Azad Kashmir.

Ahsan Iqbal stated that the current AJK setup has failed to deliver and added that if the PPP attains a majority in the AJK Assembly, it will form the new government.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the PML-N has decided to remain in opposition in Azad Kashmir. He added that the current AJK government is creating problems instead of solving them, and there is a need to bring political stability and find solutions to the region’s issues.

Meanwhile, a PML-N delegation also met with President Asif Ali Zardari, who formally invited the party to become part of the AJK government.

On the other hand, deliberations have begun on the name of potential new Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, and detailed consultations have taken place regarding the political situation.

