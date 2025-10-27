Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Jordanian King to strengthen defence ties

AMMAN (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who is on an official visit to Jordan, called on King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the King of Jordan and Supreme Commander of the Jordan armed forces. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was also present during the meeting, said ISPR.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on enhancing bilateral defence and security cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

COAS conveyed warm greetings from the people, government, and armed forces of Pakistan to His Majesty and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its fraternal ties with Jordan.

King Abdullah II appreciated the professionalism and contributions of the Pakistan armed forces toward regional peace and stability and expressed his desire to further enhance defence collaboration between the two countries.

Earlier, Field Marshal Asim Munir met Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), at the General Headquarters in Amman, where he was given a Guard of Honour upon arrival.

Both sides reaffirmed the historic and deep-rooted relations between the armed forces of Pakistan and Jordan.

Major General Al-Huneiti lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces’ contributions to peace and regional security and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role in fostering stability in the region.

