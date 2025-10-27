Pakistan, Bangladesh pledge to boost defence, security ties

Pakistan and Bangladesh emphasized strengthening defence and security cooperation during CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza’s official visit, discussing regional security and military collaboration.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Bangladesh have recognized the importance of strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation.

It came as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, called on Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff and Lieutenant General S. M. Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO), Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, during his official visit.

During the separately-held meetings, both sides held detailed discussion on the evolving global and regional environment and security situation.

The chairman JCSC reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the shared resolve to further deepen these relations on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect.

Both sides expressed optimism about improving defence and security collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding military-to-military engagements and related initiatives.

The CJCSC also visited School of Infantry and Tactics, Sylhet and interacted with faculty and students. The civil-military leadership of Bangladesh appreciated the high professional

standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Senakunjo a smartly turned-out military contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the CJCSC and he also laid wreath at Shikha Anirban.

