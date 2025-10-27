SP Adeel Akbar committed suicide, police inquiry report reveals

The report cites medical testimony indicating that SP Adeel Akbar suffered from chronic stress

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The police have finalised the inquiry report of the tragic death of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akbar, concluding that the officer committed suicide.

According to sources, the inquiry committee recorded statements from Adeel’s driver, operator, and attending doctors, which collectively confirmed that the officer had been battling deep-rooted psychological stress.

The report cites medical testimony indicating that SP Adeel Akbar suffered from chronic stress, not triggered by any recent incident but stemming from long-standing emotional and professional pressures.

His doctor stated that individuals with deep-rooted stress carry unresolved burdens from past experiences.

On October 8, Akbar visited his doctor for a check-up, where he appeared composed and even remarked, “I’m happy here.” However, the doctor revealed that Akbar was upset over stalled promotions and had mentioned suicidal thoughts multiple times.

He had advised his family to keep weapons and sharp objects away from him.

The inquiry further disclosed that SP Akbar had faced a departmental investigation in Balochistan lasting two years, led by SSP Maroof.

The then Additional Inspector General penalised him following that inquiry, which resulted in two missed promotions.

In an effort to help him progress in his career, Akbar was transferred to Islamabad six weeks ago on the recommendation of his course-mate SP Khurram, and was shoulder-promoted as SP Industrial Area.

He recently performed duty during the unrest in AJK but didn’t participate in Muridke operation against a religious party.

Police findings reveal that 90 minutes before his death, he drove around for 35 minutes before returning home.

Later, he went to the Secretariat for a scheduled meeting with a Section Officer that was canceled. He also visited the Foreign Office same day.

SP Adeel Akbar talked to Assistant Commissioner Yasir on phone and it was his last phone call.

Few minutes later, he took gun from his staff and committed suicide, the report said.