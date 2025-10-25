SP Adeel Akbar's alleged suicide sparks debate over leave approval

Islamabad Police SP Adeel Akbar’s alleged suicide ignites debate after his medical leave approval surfaces, raising questions over timing and procedural details before his tragic death.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — The alleged suicide of Islamabad Police SP Industrial Area, Adeel Akbar, has sparked a new debate over whether his medical leave had been approved.

According to police sources, SP Adeel Akbar had applied for medical leave from October 20 to 22, which, they confirmed, had been officially approved. The approval order, issued by the AIG Establishment, surfaced today, confirming the leave had been sanctioned before the incident.

Islamabad Police SP Adeel Akbar 'commits suicide'



SP Adeel Akbar had allegedly committed suicide on the evening of October 23 at around 4:30 p.m. The revelation about his approved leave has now raised questions within police circles regarding procedural clarity and the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.