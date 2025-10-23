Islamabad Police SP Adeel Akbar 'commits' suicide

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akbar of Islamabad Police has reportedly taken his own life in the federal capital.

The tragic incident occurred near a private hotel in the I-9 sector, where the officer allegedly used a firearm to end his life.

According to police sources, SP Adeel Akbar sustained severe injuries after allegedly shooting himself and was immediately shifted to PIMS Hospital for emergency treatment. Despite doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his wounds shortly after arrival.

Preliminary information suggests that the officer took the weapon from his official gunman before the incident. The exact sequence of events and motive remain unclear as investigators gather details from witnesses and forensic teams examine the scene.

Police teams have cordoned off the area around the hotel while evidence collection continues. Statements from staff and nearby security personnel are also being recorded to determine the circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Islamabad Police Department, where SP Adeel Akbar was known as a senior and experienced officer. Senior police officials arrived at the location shortly after receiving reports and supervised the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement about the reasons behind the officer’s apparent suicide. His body has been moved for post-mortem examination as part of standard procedure.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity and have seized the weapon used in the incident. Forensic experts are also examining ballistic evidence to confirm the sequence of events.

Police officials have not yet confirmed whether any disciplinary or personal issues may have contributed to the act. Sources indicate that a comprehensive inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the officer’s final moments.