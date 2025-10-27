KP CM Sohail Afridi reaffirms support for Kashmiri people

The CM called on the international community to play its role in ensuring Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people.

In his message on Kashmir Black Day, CM Afridi said that October 27, 1947, marks the darkest day in Kashmir’s history, when Indian forces entered Srinagar to illegally occupy Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the oppression of unarmed Kashmiris has continued ever since.

He emphasised that freedom is the fundamental right of the people of occupied Kashmir, and Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with them in their struggle for self-determination. He urged international human rights organisations to take notice of India’s atrocities in the region.

The CM called on the international community to play its role in ensuring Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions, saying that lasting peace in the region is linked to a just solution of the Kashmir issue. He said the decades-long struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom is unparalleled.

Afridi expressed confidence that, Insha’Allah, the struggle of the Kashmiri people will ultimately succeed, adding that India’s state oppression, despite claiming to be the world’s largest democracy, is highly condemnable.