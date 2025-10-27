Decades of oppression: Kashmiris continue struggle for freedom despite India's repression

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stated that there is neither democracy nor rule of law in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — India’s state oppression and human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have continued for over seven decades, as the Kashmiri people remain steadfast in their struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination.

In October 1947, India forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the will of its people and in complete violation of the Independence Act. This illegal move was later brought before the United Nations Security Council, which passed five resolutions on the Kashmir issue — none of which have been implemented to date.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi government revoked Article 370, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special constitutional status. Analysts say the move was part of the BJP’s policy to settle Hindu populations in the Muslim-majority region.

As a result, Kashmir’s economy has been devastated, employment opportunities have shrunk, and unemployment has soared to alarming levels. India has deployed more than 900,000 troops in the valley, while the world’s longest internet shutdown since 2019 remains in place.

Hurriyat leaders have once again urged the international community to take notice. Altaf Hussain Wani said India’s Supreme Court delayed the hearing on Article 370 for five years, which is against the spirit of justice. The late Syed Ali Gilani maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is not part of India and that its people must be granted the right to self-determination.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stated that there is neither democracy nor rule of law in occupied Kashmir, as Indian forces are deployed against ordinary civilians. Mishal Hussain Malik said India has failed to crush the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom, urging the United Nations to take immediate steps to halt demographic changes in the region.

The Kashmiri people affirm that their determination and resilience are proof that they continue to reject Indian occupation and will not abandon their struggle for freedom.