ECP proposes constitutional amendment to extend caretaker government tenure

The ECP has proposed a constitutional amendment to extend caretaker government tenure, increasing election timelines and campaign periods to ensure smoother, transparent elections

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recommended an amendment to the Constitution to extend the tenure of caretaker governments.

The Commission proposed changes to Article 224(1) of the Constitution, and its Legal Reform Committee has forwarded the recommendations to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Under the proposed amendment, elections would be held within 120 days, instead of the current 90 days, in case of assembly dissolution.

For regular elections at the end of assembly terms, the recommendation suggests increasing the election period from 60 to 90 days. Additionally, the campaign period would be extended from 28 days to 45 days.

ECP sources said the extension aims to address challenges in printing ballot papers and other preparations caused by scheduling and judicial proceedings, ensuring elections are conducted with maximum transparency.

