25 terrorists killed, five soldiers martyred in KP operations

Security forces in KP killed 25 India-backed terrorists while foiling border infiltration; five soldiers martyred during fierce clashes.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have thwarted infiltration attempts by the “Fitna Al-Khawarij” terrorists from across the border, killing 25 militants, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said security forces monitored the suspicious movement of two large terrorist groups near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram and North Waziristan districts. The groups were attempting to infiltrate Pakistani territory.

The forces effectively engaged the militants, killing 15 terrorists in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, including four suicide bombers belonging to the India-backed outfit “Fitna Al-Khawarij.”

Another 10 terrorists were killed in the Ghokhi area of Kurram while trying to cross the border. A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered during the operation.

The ISPR confirmed that five soldiers embraced martyrdom during the fierce exchange of fire. The martyrs were identified as Havaldar Manzoor Hussain, Sepoy Nauman Ilyas Kayani, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel, Sepoy Shah Jehan, and Sepoy Ali Asghar.

Read also: Eight Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Tank operation: ISPR

The infiltration attempts come amid ongoing talks between Pakistani and Afghan delegations in Türkiye, raising questions about the Afghan interim government’s sincerity in curbing terrorism from its soil.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged Kabul to ensure effective border management and fulfill its commitments under the Doha Agreement to prevent the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan.

The military spokesperson reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in defending the nation, saying the sacrifices of the soldiers further strengthen their determination. A clearance operation is underway in the area to eliminate any remaining India-backed militants.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies continue to intensify counterterrorism operations to completely eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism.

