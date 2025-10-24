Eight Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Tank operation: ISPR

Pakistan’s military says eight militants were killed and arms recovered after an intelligence-based operation in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Friday after receiving reports of the presence of militants belonging to the group the military described as Fitna al-Khawarij.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said troops effectively engaged the militants’ locations and, after an intense exchange of fire, eight Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed. The military statement said weapons and ammunition were recovered from those killed.

According to the ISPR, the arms and munitions seized from the slain militants link them to a series of attacks on security forces, law-enforcement personnel and civilians. The statement characterised the operation as part of ongoing counter-terrorism activity in the area.

The military reiterated that, under the government-endorsed counter-terrorism vision described as Azm-i-Istehkam and aligned with the National Action Plan, security forces will continue sanitisation operations to eliminate foreign-backed militants from the country.

The ISPR has in recent months reported multiple intelligence-led operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that it says have neutralised militants tied to the same network.