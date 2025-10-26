Punjab revises school timings for winter season

Punjab government has revised winter school timings. From October 27, public schools will open at 8:45am until April 15, 2026. Single and double-shift schedules, as well as teachers’ duty hours, have

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has rolled out new winter timings for all public schools across the province.

According to the official notification, schools will open at 8:45am starting October 27, 2025, and the new schedule will remain in effect until April 15, 2026.

As per the notification, single-shift schools will operate from 8:45am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, classes will wrap up earlier at 12:30pm.

For double-shift schools, the first shift will run from 8:45 AM to 1:30pm, and the second shift will take place from 1:00 PM to 4:00pm.

On Fridays, the morning shift will continue from 8:45am to 12:30 PM, and the afternoon shift from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

The working hours for teachers have also been adjusted.

From Monday to Thursday, teachers will work from 8:30am to 2:00pm, and on Fridays, from 8:30am to 12:30pm. In double-shift schools, teachers assigned to the second shift will perform duty from 12:45pm to 4:00pm.

Read also: Punjab changes school timings for winter season

Moreover, teachers will attend Saturday activities every alternate week, from 9:00am to 12:00 noon.

The change in timing comes as part of the provincial government’s plan to beat the morning chill and make school hours more comfortable during the winter season.



