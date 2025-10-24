Pakistan exposes coordinated fake media campaign by Afghan Taliban and India

Information Ministry exposes a coordinated Afghan Taliban and Indian-backed propaganda campaign using old videos and fake content to mislead against Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has uncovered a coordinated online propaganda campaign being run by the Afghan Taliban regime, with alleged support from Indian-linked social media accounts.

The ministry revealed that these accounts were actively spreading fabricated content aimed at misleading the public and maligning Pakistan’s image.

According to official sources, several social media handles connected to Afghan and Indian networks were found circulating misleading videos and images. Among these, footage from the Chaman gathering held in December 2022 has been widely shared, falsely presented as a recent event to fuel anti-Pakistan sentiment.

The ministry stated that the campaign involved a combination of doctored images, false reports, and recycled videos – all designed to manipulate perceptions. These efforts, officials said, form part of a broader, organised disinformation strategy driven by elements within the Afghan Taliban regime.

The report further highlighted that India remains a key facilitator of Afghan propaganda operations against Pakistan. This collaboration, according to Pakistani authorities, reflects a deliberate attempt to distort facts and undermine Pakistan through digital misinformation.