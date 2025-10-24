Policy only Imran Khan's will prevail, says KP Chief Minister

CHARSADDA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi declared that the message for all of Pakistan is clear — the only policy to be followed will be that of Imran Khan.

Addressing a public gathering in Charsadda, CM Afridi said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand firmly with the party founder and will continue to do so. “Since the day the founder nominated me, some said my appointment was unacceptable — but I do not care about them. The people have accepted me. Change has not yet to come; it has already arrived,” he stated.

The Chief Minister accused opponents of attempting to portray him as a terrorist through press conferences, claiming they said he lacked experience. He added that education and health reforms would move forward in line with the founder’s vision.

Afridi reiterated that the entire nation should know only Imran Khan’s policy will guide governance, pledging to follow the PTI founder’s instructions. He also complained that despite taking all constitutional and legal steps, he has not been allowed to meet the PTI founder.