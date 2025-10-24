ATC orders blocking of Aleema Khan's ID, passport, and bank accounts over non-appearance

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday ordered the blocking of former premier Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan’s national identity card and passport, as well as the freezing of her bank accounts, after she failed to appear in court despite arrest warrants.

The case pertains to the November protest in Sadiqabad and was heard by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah. Ten accused were present during the proceedings, while Aleema Khan, was absent.

The court confiscated Aleema Khan’s surety bond and, after her guarantor also failed to appear, ordered the confiscation of the property submitted as collateral.

The ATC directed the DG NADRA to block Aleema Khan’s CNIC, the DG Passport to block her passport, and the Governor of the State Bank to freeze all her bank accounts.

The judge remarked that “the accused appears everywhere except in court,” stressing that her attendance must be ensured under all circumstances. The hearing was adjourned until Monday, October 27.

