Pakistan can serve as bridge between China and US: Pak envoy

Pakistan can help bridge differences between the United States (US) and China, Islamabad’s envoy to Washington Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said on Wednesday

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan can help bridge differences between the United States (US) and China, Islamabad’s envoy to Washington Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Future Security Summit in the US, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh stated that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change, which has become an existential threat for the country. He added that Pakistan is working with the IMF and the World Bank to address climate challenges.

He said that after terrorism, Pakistan now stands as a frontline state in the fight against climate change. India, he added, wants to blame Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident, but the world cannot afford a conflict between two nuclear-armed states. The resolution of the Kashmir issue is the key to lasting peace in the region, he emphasized, adding that Pakistan appreciates former US President Donald Trump’s constructive role in promoting peace.

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh further stated that Pakistan-U.S. relations are currently at a historically strong level. Pakistan is ready to play a constructive role in fostering rapprochement between the United States and China. He also noted that Pakistan has been the most affected by terrorism originating from Afghanistan, stressing that while Pakistan desires peace, it will not compromise on the security of its people.

