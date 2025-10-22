Poland DPM Sikorski to reach Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan from tomorrow (Thursday).

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, Ishaq Dar will hold a one-on-one meeting as well as delegation-level talks with his Polish counterpart.

The two sides are expected to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

The talks will be followed by a joint media briefing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's visit marks a significant milestone in Pakistan-Poland relations.

Pakistan remains committed to enhancing cooperation with Poland for the mutual benefit of both countries.