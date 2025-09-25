Pakistan, Poland to cooperate in trade, energy sectors

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday held an extensive meeting with Poland’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, covering a wide spectrum of bilateral initiatives from trade and investment to energy, mining, and agriculture.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of intensified diplomatic activity — including recent engagements with ASEAN Ambassadors, ongoing work with Saudi Arabia on a trade enhancement roadmap, according to press release issued by commerce ministry.

Minister Khan lauded the presence of Poland’s leading energy company ORLEN (formerly Polish Oil and Gas Company), describing it as a “success story” that illustrates how persistence and patience leading to substantial returns.

Operating in Pakistan for more than 26 years, ORLEN has invested about USD 500 million in exploration and production, mainly in the Sindh–Balochistan belt, and now plans to double its investment over the next decade.

Ambassador Pisarski emphasized that ORLEN’s new exploratory concessions — including Baran and Sirmazarani West adjacent to its current operations in the Kirtan Mountains — are highly promising.

The Ambassador also raised the pending issues that need to be resolved for furtherance of mutual interests. Minister Khan assured him that Pakistan would facilitate the matter with relevant authorities to safeguard investor confidence and ensure smooth operations.

Building on Poland’s transformation of its apple industry into a year-round export success, the two sides discussed replicating that model in Pakistan.

Minister Khan invited Polish firms to partner with Pakistani public and private enterprises to establish cold storages, preservation, waxing, grading, and warehousing facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan. He cited the EDF’s successful solar-powered chili drying project as an example of the fund’s ability to fast-track such.

Ambassador Pisarski welcomed the proposal, noting Poland’s expertise in warehouse technology, phytosanitary measures, and logistics, which could help reduce transportation costs and improve export quality.