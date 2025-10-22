Illegal kite flying claims life of young motorcyclist in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Kite flying claimed another life as a young man died after his neck was cut by a kite string in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the Nawan Kot area. The young resident of Mozang was returning home when the kite string (dor) cut his neck.

Hospital sources stated that 21-year-old motorcyclist Muhammad Yousuf’s neck was severed due to the string. He was being transferred to the hospital in critical condition but died on the way.

Police reported that Yousuf was a medical representative, the eldest and self-reliant son of his family, leaving behind a younger brother and two sisters.

Punjab IG Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore, while ordering DIG Operations Lahore to immediately arrest those involved in the illegal kite flying.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the motorcyclist, extended condolences to the grieving family, and strongly condemned the illegal kite flying incident. She also ordered immediate action against those responsible and requested a report from the CCPO.

