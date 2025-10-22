No war with Pakistan, issues can be resolved through trade, Trump tells Modi

Said he had a detailed telephone conversation with Narendra Modi, stressing he had helped avert several conflicts through diplomacy and trade pressure

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there should be no war with Pakistan.

Donald Trump, while addressing a Diwali celebrations ceremony on Monday, said that he had a detailed telephone conversation with Narendra Modi, discussing many important issues including trade.

Donald Trump said he had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there should be no war with Pakistan, stressing that he had helped avert several conflicts through diplomacy and trade pressure.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during Diwali celebrations, Trump said he spoke by phone with Modi earlier in the day to discuss trade and other matters.

"We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

️ Trump holds CALL with India’s PM Modi



‘Great conversation… talked about TRADE’



‘Let’s have NO WARS with Pakistan’ https://t.co/bP9wNC9j7g pic.twitter.com/vfCJo0jpOX — RT (@RT_com) October 21, 2025

“I told him that war with Pakistan should not happen,” Trump said, adding that he believed “issues can be resolved through trade.”

The US president claimed he had prevented eight wars so far through what he described as “deals and trade,” including one between Pakistan and India.

