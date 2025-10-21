Punjab cracks down on Saad Rizvi: 95 accounts frozen, 330 mosques seized

Punjab government freezes 95 accounts, seizes mosques, and cracks down on Saad Rizvi’s group over violence, propaganda, and illegal funding linked to terrorism.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced that 95 bank accounts and undisclosed properties linked to Saad Rizvi have been sealed.

The leadership of the religious group has been divided into three tiers as part of an ongoing crackdown.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR, she highlighted the group's violent activities, including seizing police vans and weapons, attacking law enforcement with stones and stolen arms, and damaging Safe City surveillance cameras to destroy evidence. During recent operations in Muridke, three civilians were killed, 48 injured, and 118 police officers were shot. Eight police vehicles were snatched.

More to read: Punjab faces another delay in LG polls after ECP withdraws schedule



The group allegedly raised millions under the guise of Islam. Gold, silver, and unregistered properties were recovered from the leader’s residence. A propaganda unit was also set up to threaten journalists and politicians.

The Punjab government has taken over 330 mosques and geo-tagged 223 religious schools (madrasas). Control of these madrasas will be handed to scholars from Ahle Sunnat wal Jamaat. A special prosecution cell has been established, and efforts are underway to arrest 33 individuals named in terrorism cases.

Azma Bokhari denied claims of demolishing mosques or relocating graves, stating the crackdown is not against a sect but a radical mindset. The federal government has been advised to ban the group.

She also accused overseas PTI members of fueling the unrest, calling the group and PTI’s foreign wing “two sides of the same coin.” Those funding or supporting the group—financially or otherwise—will face terrorism charges.