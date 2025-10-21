Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for border, trade talks today

A Pakistani delegation visits Afghanistan for border and trade talks amid a Qatar-Turkiye mediated ceasefire. Both sides plan further meetings to ensure peace and respect territorial sovereignty.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high-level delegation from Pakistan is set to visit Afghanistan today (Tuesday) for key consultations with Afghan officials on border management and bilateral trade, according to official sources.

The visit will include discussions on the “One Document Regime” as well as measures to improve border control, trade cooperation, and cross-border movement systems.

Sources emphasised that the visit was pre-scheduled and is not linked to the recent closure of the Torkham border or the current tensions between the two countries.

During the visit, the Pakistani delegation is expected to hold several meetings with Afghan counterparts, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and building mutual trust.

Earlier, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha, Qatar's foreign ministry announced on Saturday night on X.

According to the Qatari foreign ministry, the ceasefire agreement is expected to lay a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region.

Both countries have also agreed to hold further meetings in the coming days and to establish a permanent mechanism to ensure peace and stability between them.

Confirming the agreement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hoped that the ceasefire would end border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The minister said the delegations from the two sides would meet again in Istanbul on October 25 as he emphasised that both countries have agreed to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty.

Also read: Pakistan, Afghanistan reach ceasefire agreement during Doha talks

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha, Qatar's foreign ministry announced on Saturday night on X.