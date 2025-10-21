UN welcomes Pak-Afghan ceasefire, hopes it will hold

The UN welcomed the Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire, hoping for diplomatic resolution of issues. The ceasefire, mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, follows intense border fighting.

NEW YORK (APP) - The United Nations has welcomed the ceasefire announced by Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sunday, hoping the two countries would resolve their outstanding issues through diplomatic means.

“We hope that the ceasefire will hold and that all of the outstanding issues will be dealt diplomatically,” UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, after a week of fierce border fighting, the worst between the two neighbours since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

The ceasefire “has been finalised”, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif posted on X on Sunday, saying both sides would meet again on October 25 in Istanbul to discuss “detailed matters”.