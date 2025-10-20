Hindu community celebrates Diwali with devotion across globe

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world is celebrating the festival of Diwali today with great religious zeal and enthusiasm.

Special ceremonies are being organized in temples to mark the occasion. As part of their religious traditions, the Hindu community lights clay lamps to commemorate the return of Lord Ram.

The festival is celebrated to honor the sacrifices of Shri Ram Chandra Ji, who spent around fourteen years in exile and preached the teachings of Hinduism.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and across the globe on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the Prime Minister said that Diwali is the festival of lights — a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair.

He also paid tribute to the valuable contributions of the Hindu community in Pakistan, whose role in the country’s social, economic, and political spheres continues to strengthen the nation.

