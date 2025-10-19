Mohsin Naqvi briefs PM Shehbaz on country's law and order situation

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him on the country's law and order situation and development projects in the federal capital

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday.

During the meeting, the interior minister briefed the prime minister about the law and order situation in the country.

The prime minister was also briefed on ongoing development projects in the federal capital.

Governor Kundi meets Mohsin Naqvi

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his residence in Lahore to discuss the security situation and recent incidents of terrorism in the province.

During the meeting, the two leaders held a detailed discussion on ongoing operations against the outlawed group "Fitna al-Khawarij" across various districts of KP, as well as the current Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation.

They commended the efforts of security forces in taking effective action against the India-backed militant network, stressing the need for sustained peace in the region.

The leaders also paid tribute to the police personnel martyred in the recent terrorist attack on the Police Training Centre and NADRA office in Dera Ismail Khan.

Governor Kundi reiterated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are peace-loving and that lasting peace is essential for the province’s progress and prosperity. He emphasised the need for intelligence-based operations to eliminate terrorists who are enemies of the country.