Mohsin Naqvi briefs PM Shehbaz on country's security situation

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to review the country’s overall internal security and law and order situation.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on national security, anti-terrorism efforts, and other related matters.

The interior minister briefed the prime minister on the current law and order situation across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of the interior minister and his team in maintaining internal security.

He emphasised that protecting the lives and property of citizens, ensuring the rule of law, and eliminating terrorism are top priorities of the government.

He further directed the interior minister to continue taking coordinated and effective measures to ensure public safety and security.