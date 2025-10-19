In a first, KP police forms sniper squad to combat terrorism

KP Police launches first sniper squad under Elite Force, trained in long-range targeting and deployed in terrorism-prone southern, border areas.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - In light of rising terrorism incidents, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has formed its first-ever sniper squad.

According to the Central Police Office, the squad will be part of the elite force and would be equipped with advanced weapons, training, and specialized gear.

Police officials said the sniper squad underwent three months of intensive training, covering long-range targeting, identification of concealed enemies, and operations in difficult terrains.

Each squad will consist of 10 personnel, armed with modern sniper rifles and thermal imaging devices to accurately target suspects even in cold weather or darkness.

Initially, the sniper squads will be deployed in southern districts, Malakand Division, and border regions, where counter-terrorism operations are ongoing.

The Central Police Office stated that the initiative aims to strengthen operational capabilities and improve effectiveness in challenging terrains.

Officials added that the squad will serve as a frontline force against terrorism and mark a new chapter in the capabilities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.