Two-day Basant Festival proposed in Lahore's Walled City with tight restrictions

Lahore administration has proposed a two-day Basant celebration in select historic areas under strict safety and kite regulation measures.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore administration has submitted a proposal to the provincial government seeking permission to celebrate the vibrant Basant Festival on a limited scale.

The plan outlines a two-day event, restricted to historic parts of the city and governed by tight safety measures.

According to sources, the proposal suggests holding the festival only on Saturday and Sunday in iconic areas such as Shahi Qila, Mochi Gate, Bhaati Gate, and Rang Mahal. The idea, officials said, is to revive Lahore’s traditional kite-flying festival while ensuring public safety and compliance with regulations.

The Deputy Commissioner Lahore has put forward detailed guidelines to prevent accidents that have marred past celebrations. These include a ban on motorcycles entering the designated festival zones, as well as mandatory use of safety antennas and neck guards for riders in surrounding areas.

Safety nets and wire protection systems are proposed along major roads to safeguard citizens from stray kite strings.

The plan also calls for a complete ban on nylon, chemical-coated, and metal kite strings, which have caused severe injuries in previous years. Only cotton or starch-based strings would be allowed during the festival.

Additionally, all kites and strings would require barcode registration to enable tighter monitoring of their sale and distribution. The administration has warned that strict legal action would be taken against unregistered sellers and manufacturers dealing in prohibited materials.

The proposal is currently under review by the provincial government. A final decision on whether to allow the restricted Basant celebration will be taken after official approval is granted.