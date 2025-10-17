Attaullah Tarar criticises KP CM for skipping key meeting on Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has strongly criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for not attending a crucial meeting on the repatriation of Afghan refugees, terming it an act of political point-scoring.

Speaking to the media, Tarar said that the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, included representation from all relevant institutions and provinces. However, among all chief ministers, only Sohail Afridi was absent. His position was represented by Muzzammil Aslam.

Tarar emphasized that the presence of the KP Chief Minister was important given the province’s sensitive law and order situation and its proximity to Afghanistan. He stated that key decisions regarding the return of Afghan refugees were made during the session.

The minister further remarked that the KP CM does not believe in dialogue or institutional coordination. On foreign policy, he added that Pakistan has consistently raised its voice for Gaza and the Palestinian cause, crediting the government’s efforts for a successful foreign policy trajectory.

Tarar also said that after the Operations, the green passport is being taken more seriously worldwide due to the government’s diplomatic efforts.

He concluded by saying that the public has rejected the protest calls by TLP and PTI, adding that these aimless calls have had no effect, and daily life continues normally across the country.