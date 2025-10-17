Army foils multiple attacks, kills 108 terrorists in KP operations

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s security forces have eliminated 108 terrorists in a span of four days during major intelligence-based operations across North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat, foiling several planned attacks and recovering a cache of arms and explosives.

The operations, conducted under the ongoing National Action Plan, specifically targeted militant hideouts linked to cross-border elements. According to security sources, the losses suffered by Afghan Taliban proxy militants came amid intensified counter-terror efforts aimed at dismantling foreign-backed networks operating inside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Lakki Marwat’s Sultan Khel area, a group of terrorists attempted to attack a security camp late on Thursday. Five militants were shot dead during the assault while a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries as troops repelled the attack.

In another intelligence-led operation in the same area, eight militants associated with Afghan Taliban proxies were killed. Security forces have since maintained aerial and ground surveillance to prevent any regrouping of militants in the surrounding regions.

In Datta Khel, North Waziristan, security forces carried out a sustained intelligence-based operation after monitoring militant movements for nearly ten days. During a fierce exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed and three others wounded. Among the dead was Mehboob alias Muhammad, a key militant commander believed to have links with foreign-backed groups.

In another operation in Mir Ali, four suicide attackers were intercepted as they tried to storm a security camp. One detonated an explosive-laden vehicle against the camp’s wall, while three others attempted to enter the compound. All four were shot dead before breaching the perimeter, and security forces remained unharmed in the incident.

The latest developments follow a string of operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent weeks. Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported the killing of 34 India-backed terrorists in coordinated strikes in North and South Waziristan and Bannu districts.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the professionalism and courage of the armed forces, stating that “the nation is proud of its brave soldiers who thwarted the evil intentions of the Khawarij.”