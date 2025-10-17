KP CM Sohail Afridi moves IHC for permission to meet Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to meet the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

Through a special power of attorney, the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa filed the petition in the IHC, making the federal and Punjab interior secretaries, the Punjab Inspector General of Police, and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail respondents in the case.

The petition, filed through Advocate Syed Ali Bukhari, requests that the KP chief minister be allowed to meet the PTI founder.

The application argues that consultation with Imran Khan is essential for cabinet deliberations and governance matters, as he remains the guiding figure of the party. It further states that Imran Khan is currently imprisoned in Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi, and that prior requests for a meeting have already been submitted to the Interior Ministry and Punjab Home Department.

The petition maintains that it is legally and morally necessary to seek guidance from the party’s patron-in-chief on sensitive governance and cabinet formation issues.



