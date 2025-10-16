Bilawal-led PPP delegation meets PM Shehbaz to discuss political situation

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with a senior party delegation, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss the country's political and overall situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A delegation led by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

The delegation included PPP leader and Member National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman, former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Ali Qasim Gilani.

During the meeting, political and overall situation of the country was discussed.

The prime minister affirmed that PPP is a coalition partner, and the government values its relationship with the party with respect and appreciation.

The delegation paid tribute to the prime minister for Pakistan's role in the Gaza peace agreement.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss country's political, security situation

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the country’s prevailing political and security situation.

During the meeting, the prime minister also briefed the President on his recent official visits to Egypt and Malaysia.

President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif have agreed to continue political consultations on matters of national importance.

The two leaders reviewed matters of national significance, including the prevailing political and security situation, and recent regional and international developments affecting Pakistan's strategic and economic interests.

Prime Minister Sharif and President Zardari also held a one-on-one meeting, during which both leaders agreed to continue political consultations on matters of national importance.