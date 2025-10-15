President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss country's political, security situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the country’s political and security situation, as well as his recent visits to Egypt and Malaysia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the country’s prevailing political and security situation.

During the meeting, the prime minister also briefed the President on his recent official visits to Egypt and Malaysia.

President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif have agreed to continue political consultations on matters of national importance.

The two leaders reviewed matters of national significance, including the prevailing political and security situation, and recent regional and international developments affecting Pakistan's strategic and economic interests.

Prime Minister Sharif and President Zardari also held a one-on-one meeting, during which both leaders agreed to continue political consultations on matters of national importance.

President Zardari, Field Marshal Asim Munir discuss Afghanistan situation, national security

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah Khan, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari and Saleem Mandviwala were also present one the occasion.

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari met with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, during which they discussed the situation in Afghanistan and matters of internal and external security.

Field Marshal Asim Munir briefed the President on ongoing operations along the Afghan border and the military’s response to Afghan aggression.

President Zardari expressed full confidence in the preparedness, capabilities, and bravery of the armed forces, praising their vigilance and professionalism in thwarting border attacks and defending the nation.