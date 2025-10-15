President Zardari, Field Marshal Asim Munir discuss Afghanistan situation, national security

President Zardari and Field Marshal Asim Munir discussed Afghanistan’s situation, border operations, and Pakistan’s commitment to defend national security.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari met with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, during which they discussed the situation in Afghanistan and matters of internal and external security.

Field Marshal Asim Munir briefed the President on ongoing operations along the Afghan border and the military’s response to Afghan aggression.

President Zardari expressed full confidence in the preparedness, capabilities, and bravery of the armed forces, praising their vigilance and professionalism in thwarting border attacks and defending the nation.

The President reaffirmed that Pakistan will defend its security at all costs.

Read also: 50 militants killed as security forces repel Afghan Taliban attacks in Spin Boldak

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army successfully repelled coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban and the militant group Fitna al-Khawarij in Chaman’s Spin Boldak area, killing around 50 Afghan Taliban fighters.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan Taliban’s brutal assault in Spin Boldak was foiled after Pakistani forces launched a strong retaliatory operation, eliminating several militants.

On the morning of October 15 (Wednesday), the Afghan Taliban carried out cowardly attacks at four locations in Balochistan’s Spin Boldak, all of which were effectively repelled by Pakistani forces.



