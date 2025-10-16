Pakistan Army foils major militant infiltration in Mohmand

Pakistan Army thwarted a major terrorist infiltration in Mohmand, killing 45-50 militants overnight. The operation targeted extremists aiming to spread terror in border areas.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A new video has emerged showing another attempted infiltration by militants in Mohmand Agency.

According to security sources, the Pakistan Army successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt in the Mohmand district, eliminating multiple militants in the process. Based on confirmed intelligence, security forces launched an immediate operation on the night of October 15 and 16, targeting a militant group trying to cross into the area.

More to read: Operation Azm-e-Istihkam: 34 India-backed terrorists killed in major KP operations



Sources revealed that 45 to 50 militants involved in the infiltration attempt were killed as a result of the army's swift and effective response. The militants had reportedly planned to spread terror in the border areas of Mohmand.

It is worth noting that Pakistan Army’s operation against these militants has been ongoing since early morning.