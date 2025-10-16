China backs temporary Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire, urges restraint

China supports Pakistan and Afghanistan’s mutual 48-hour ceasefire following border clashes, urging restraint and lasting peace as both sides commit to diplomatic resolution efforts.

BEIJING (Dunya News/Web Desk) - China has expressed its support for the ongoing efforts by Pakistan and Afghanistan to maintain restraint and establish a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire following recent cross-border clashes.

At a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that Beijing is willing to play a constructive role in improving relations between the two neighboring countries.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had announced that, following recent border incidents, Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban government have agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire, set to begin at 6 PM today, based on a mutual understanding and at the request of the Taliban.

The Foreign Office further stated that both parties will use this time to sincerely explore peaceful solutions to what it called a complex but solvable issue.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, via social media platform X, confirmed that Afghan forces have been instructed to uphold the ceasefire unless provoked.

In a related development, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk welcomed the ceasefire and urged both parties to protect civilians and work towards a long-term truce.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military media wing (ISPR) reported that security forces had repelled a separate cross-border attack by Afghan Taliban fighters in Balochistan, killing approximately 15–20 militants.

This clash marked the third major confrontation between the two countries in one week, following skirmishes in Kurram and other border regions.

While Pakistan has not officially confirmed any airstrikes in retaliation, Islamabad has reiterated its right to self-defense against terrorist threats such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan has repeatedly called on Kabul to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks across the border. However, the Afghan government continues to deny these allegations, stating that no attacks are launched from its soil.

Cross-border attacks from Afghan territory have long strained bilateral ties, and the recent border clashes have only intensified tensions between the two neighbors.



