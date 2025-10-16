Security forces kill 34 Indian-backed terrorists in KP operations

Pakistan Army's media wing ISPR reported on Thursday that from October 13 to 15, intelligence-based operations were conducted in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan security forces have killed 34 terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed extremist group "Khawarij" in operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Army's media wing ISPR reported on Thursday that from October 13 to 15, intelligence-based operations were conducted in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During an operation in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan, a fierce exchange of fire took place, resulting in the death of 18 Khawarij.

In South Waziristan, another intelligence-led operation led to the elimination of eight extremists, while a third operation in Bannu saw eight more terrorists were killed.

ISPR stated that under Operation Azm-e-Istihkam, counter-terrorism efforts are underway to eliminate terrorists backed by foreign (Indian) support through precise intelligence-based operations.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to continuing these operations until the complete eradication of foreign-backed terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the successful operations by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that their professionalism thwarted the terrorists' plans. He vowed to ensure safety of the people and the sovereignty of the nation.

The prime minister emphasized that the “counter-terrorism campaign will continue until terrorism is entirely eliminated from the country.”

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for killing 34 extremists.