PTI founder to give final approval as consultations underway for KP cabinet

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will approve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet members as consultations are going on to finalise the provincial cabinet.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi wants to meet Imran Khan on Thursday at Adiala Jail while the authorities have also been informed in this regard.

According to insiders, if a meeting with Imran Khan takes place on Thursday, the approved names will be made public the same day. The cabinet is expected to include a mix of new and former members.

Sources revealed that Muzamil Aslam is set to retain the position of Finance Adviser, while Barrister Saif will continue as Information Adviser in the new setup.

It is being expected that Abdul Karim, Zahir Shah Toru, and Qasim Ali Shah will be excluded from the cabinet.

The names of Kamran Bangash and Taimur Saleem Jhagra are also reportedly still under consideration but not finalized yet.

Moreover, PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai’s brothers—Aqibullah and Faisal Tarakai—are unlikely to secure positions in the new cabinet.

Sources within the Chief Minister’s Office said the final decision on cabinet appointments rests solely with the PTI founder.