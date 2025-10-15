Governor Kundi administers oath to Sohail Afridi as KP Chief Minister

Governor Kundi administered the oath to Sohail Afridi as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s new Chief Minister amid ongoing legal challenges.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Sohail Afridi has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House, where the Governor administered the oath to him.

Two days earlier, Sohail Afridi was elected as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a provincial assembly session chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem. He secured the support of 90 members of the assembly.

The election, however, faced a legal challenge from JUI-F leader and MPA Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman, who filed a petition claiming that former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation had not been accepted.

The petitioner argued that Sohail Afridi’s election was unconstitutional and urged the court to nullify it, stating that a new chief minister cannot be elected while the previous one’s resignation remains unapproved.

Yesterday, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s constitutional petition filed under Article 255 regarding the delay in the oath-taking of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s new Chief Minister.

Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah directed the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to administer the oath to the newly elected Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, by 4pm tomorrow.

During the hearing, the court repeatedly questioned the stance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor over the delay in the oath-taking process.

