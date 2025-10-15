CSS 2024 final results announced

FPSC announced CSS 2024 results: Out of 15,602 candidates, 387 qualified. Only 2.48% succeeded, with 229 recommended for appointment, including 110 women.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the final results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination 2024.

According to the results, 15,602 candidates appeared in the written exam, out of which 397 passed. After the interview (viva voce) stage, 387 candidates have been declared fully qualified.

The final list includes 207 male and 180 female candidates. The overall success rate stood at just 2.48%, highlighting the exam’s highly competitive nature.

The FPSC has recommended 229 candidates for appointment to various services and cadres, including 119 men and 110 women — reflecting a strong female representation among the top qualifiers.

These results underscore the rigorous merit-based selection process and the growing participation of women in Pakistan’s civil service.