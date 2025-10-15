Crackdown on TLP intensifies as police prepare list of 4,500 leaders and workers

Punjab Police intensify crackdown on TLP; lists of 4,500 leaders and workers issued, with orders for immediate arrests.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The government has intensified its crackdown against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders and workers with lists of key members prepared.

Sources said the lists contained names of around 4,500 TLP leaders and prominent workers, compiled from across Punjab.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has sent these lists to the CCPO Lahore and all regional police officers (RPOs) in the province.

Sources said all officers have been directed to immediately arrest TLP leaders and workers. In Lahore alone, lists of about 1,350 leaders and workers have been handed over to the CCPO.

In Sheikhupura Division, lists of around 350 members have been given to the RPO; 330 from Sahiwal Division and 450 from Gujranwala Division.

Similarly, 430 names from Faisalabad Region have also been included.

The IG Punjab has instructed all officers to ensure the swift arrest of TLP leaders and workers.

Also read: Police 'trace' TLP leaders, direct them to surrender

