Police 'trace' TLP leaders, direct them to surrender

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore police claimed that they have traced Hafiz Saad Rizvi and Anas Rizvi after just one day of going into hiding.

According to police officials, the two leaders suddenly disappeared from the public eye, prompting immediate action from law enforcement agencies.

Authorities stated that with the help of intelligence sources and technical tracking, their whereabouts have been identified.

Security agencies are on high alert and prepared for action. The two leaders have been directed to surrender peacefully. Police stated that if they are injured, the state will provide medical facilities provided they surrender to the law.

Their injuries have not yet been confirmed, and their attempt to evade arrest could not last more than a day. Police further stated that no hiding place remains for them, and the operation will remain within legal bounds, but their arrest will be ensured at all costs.

The movements of both leaders have been significantly restricted. Police have warned that anyone found assisting them will face strict legal action. The state has kept the door open for leniency, but escaping the law will not be permitted. According to officials, the decision now lies with Hafiz Saad and Anas Rizvi: resistance or surrender?