Toshakhana-II case: Hearing against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi adjourned till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The hearing of Toshakhana-II case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, was adjourned until tomorrow after proceedings continued for six hours inside Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

The case was heard by Special Judge Central Islamabad Shah Rukh Arjumand.

Defence arguments were presented by PTI founder’s legal team, including Barrister Salman Safdar, Qausain Faisal Mufti, and Arshad Tabrez.

Barrister Salman Safdar is expected to conclude his final arguments in tomorrow’s hearing. Once completed, the prosecution will present its rebuttal.

During today’s session, the prosecution team remained present inside the courtroom, and the PTI founder’s sisters were also in attendance.

Moreover, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was seen outside the jail premises at Gate No 5.

Earlier, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi recorded their statements in Toshakhana-II case under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before a special court.

Bushra Bibi stated that she retained the Bulgari jewellery set after making payment in accordance with the Toshakhana rules.

She said she never asked Inamullah Shah for undervaluation of the Bulgari jewellery set.

Declaring herself a non-political housewife, she said she was being targeted solely due to her association with Imran Khan.