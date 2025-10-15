Security forces eliminate seven militants in North Waziristan operation

Pakistan Army killed seven terrorists in a successful operation in North Waziristan's Aba Khel on October 14, foiling a planned terror attack in the region.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in the Aba Khel area of North Waziristan on October 14, eliminating seven militants, security sources confirmed.

According to details, the operation was launched following credible intelligence about the presence of a terrorist group planning to carry out attacks in the region. The terrorists, referred to as Khawarij (a term used for extremist outlaws), were killed in a precise strike by the military.

Security sources further stated that the eliminated terrorists were involved in preparing a major terror plot, which has now been foiled thanks to the swift action of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The sources reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army and security forces to eradicate terrorism from the country, adding that clean-up operations will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army successfully repelled coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban and the militant group Fitna al-Khawarij in Chaman’s Spin Boldak area, killing around 50 Afghan Taliban fighters.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan Taliban’s brutal assault in Spin Boldak was foiled after Pakistani forces launched a strong retaliatory operation, eliminating several militants.

On the morning of October 15 (Wednesday), the Afghan Taliban carried out cowardly attacks at four locations in Balochistan’s Spin Boldak, all of which were effectively repelled by Pakistani forces.

