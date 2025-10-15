Former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani passes away after prolonged illness

President Zardari said that the late leader played a prominent role in promoting democratic values

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former Speaker of the Sindh Assembly and senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Agha Siraj Durrani passed away at a private hospital in Karachi after a prolonged illness.

The late leader was known as a loyal member of the PPP and a close associate of the late former premier Benazir Bhutto. Agha Siraj Durrani had also served as Sindh’s Minister for Education and was elected multiple times as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over Durrani’s demise, paying tribute to his political and public services.

President Zardari said that the late leader played a prominent role in promoting democratic values. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed soul a place in eternal peace.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed deep sorrow over Agha Siraj Durrani’s passing, describing him as a sincere, loyal, and principled leader of the PPP who played a key role in strengthening the Sindh Assembly and democracy.

The CM added that his services will always be remembered and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter and patience for his family.

