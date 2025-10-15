India military leadership issuing irresponsible statements under immense political pressure: ISPR

ISPR criticized Indian military leadership for provocative statements ahead of elections, calling them delusional and damaging to regional peace. It warned of a strong response to any aggression.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) hit out at Indian military leadership, saying it is issuing irresponsible statements under immense political pressure ahead of elections in Bihar and West Bengal.

“It has been noted with grave concern that five months after Marka e Haq, in the run up to elections in Bihar and West Bengal, Indian military leadership has started parroting the same delusional, fabricated and provocative propaganda that they regurgitate before every state elections in India,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

ISPR said the lies being fed to the Indian public and international audience have turned Indian military machine into a laughing stock.

“Any professional soldier would know that unnecessary chest thumping and unwarranted statements might initiate a cycle of jingoism and lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia,” read the statement.

The contradictions in the Indian Army presser are so evident that they should not be dignified with a response. Evidently, the Indian leadership is attempting to mould history to its liking by inventing outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts, it said.

“It appears that Indian Army and the political leadership has not been able to reconcile with the idea that they have been decisively beaten in Marka-e-Haq, and that their falsehoods have been fully exposed. The world now recognises India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epicentre of regional instability, bent upon adventurism and hegemonism to the detriment of its people and its neighbours.”

ISPR warned that the Indian armed forces and its political masters must realise that Pakistan’s people and its armed forces are fully capable and committed to defend every inch of “our territory with full resolve”.

Every act of aggression will be dealt with a swift, resolute and intense response that will be remembered by posterity, it said.

