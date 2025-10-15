Dry weather likely to prevail across most parts of country: PMD

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, cold conditions are likely to prevail in northern areas during night and morning hours.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the weather forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday evening, dry weather is expected in the federal capital and its adjoining areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most plain districts are likely to remain dry, while cold weather is expected in hilly areas during night and morning.

In Punjab, dry weather is expected across most districts, including Murree and Galiyat, where the nights and early mornings are likely to remain cold.

Sindh is expected to experience hot and dry weather in most parts, while Balochistan will remain dry with colder conditions in its northern districts during night and morning hours.

For Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the PMD predicted dry weather with cold conditions during morning and night hours, while partly cloudy conditions are expected in some areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

