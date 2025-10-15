Aleema challenges 26 Nov protest case, indictment proceedings deferred

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has challenged the indictment proceedings and the entire case related to the November 26 protest, resulting in the postponement of the indictment process.

Aleema Khan also contested the jurisdiction of the court. The court accepted her petition for hearing and cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against her.

In her petition, she argued that she was not accused of participating in the protest but merely of conveying a message from Imran Khan. She stated that the Constitution grants everyone the right to free speech, and that delivering a message cannot be considered terrorism under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). She further contended that if conveying a message amounts to terrorism, then the media should also be held responsible since it transmitted the same message nationwide.

The petition added that Aleema Khan had shared Imran Khan’s message with about ten to fifteen media representatives, who then broadcast it to the entire nation. Therefore, the inclusion of Section 7 ATA in the case is unlawful, and the case itself should be dismissed.

The court admitted the petition for hearing and issued notices to the state and the prosecutor, deferring indictment proceedings against Aleema Khan and other accused persons.

Following the court proceedings, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khan departed for Adiala Jail.