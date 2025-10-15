Pakistan's Nayyab Ali becomes first transgender woman shortlisted for UN special rapporteur role

Nayyab currently serves as Executive Director of Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan and a Global Human Rights Fellow at Harvard University’s Carr Center

ISLAMABAD (APP) – In a landmark development, Nayyab Ali, a renowned Pakistani human rights defender and policy expert, has been officially shortlisted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the position of UN special rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Nayyab Ali said the recognition affirms the UN’s commitment to equality and inclusion.

“This acknowledgment is a reminder that the UN stands firm on universality and dignity for all. If appointed, I aim to strengthen protections for human rights defenders, especially from gender-diverse communities, who face violence and exclusion worldwide,” she stated.

The next stage of selection will be led by the Special Consultative Group — comprising representatives from Malawi, the Republic of Korea, North Macedonia, Guatemala, and Türkiye which will recommend candidates to the President of the Human Rights Council for final appointment during the 61st Session.

She played a pivotal role in drafting the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, and has received seven international awards, including the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law (2020).

She added that shortlisting is being hailed as a historic achievement for Pakistan and a milestone for transgender visibility and inclusion within the United Nations system.

This marks the first time in UN history that a transgender woman has been shortlisted for such a high-level role under the UN Special Procedures system, a milestone for inclusion and representation in global governance.