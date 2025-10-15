Saad Rafique asks Afghan Govt to focus on governance and peace

Saad Rafique emphasised that friendly relations are in the broader interest of both nations, and mutual respect for each other’s regional sovereignty is essential for peaceful coexistence.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday urged the Afghan Taliban government to stop dreaming of exporting their revolution to Pakistan and instead focus on governance, peace, and development in their country.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Saad Rafique stated that several armed TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) groups, fully trained, equipped, and armed, are being sent into Pakistan regularly with the sole purpose of carrying out acts of terrorism and destabilising the country.

He further said that during the recent Pakistan-India tensions, the Afghan government's inclination remained towards India, and Pakistan's concerns were not addressed.

